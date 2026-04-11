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Patrick Baldwin News: Posts 20 points in G League finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Baldwin finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes Friday in the Stockton Kings' 119-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Baldwin averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Stockton, whose season came to an end with Greensboro securing wins in Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three series. A two-way player for Sacramento, Baldwin will likely rejoin the parent club ahead of its season finale in Portland on Sunday and could be included in the rotation.

Patrick Baldwin
Sacramento Kings
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