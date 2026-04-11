Patrick Baldwin News: Posts 20 points in G League finale
Baldwin finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes Friday in the Stockton Kings' 119-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in Game 2 of the G League Finals.
Baldwin averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Stockton, whose season came to an end with Greensboro securing wins in Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three series. A two-way player for Sacramento, Baldwin will likely rejoin the parent club ahead of its season finale in Portland on Sunday and could be included in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Baldwin See More
-
NBA Draft Strategy
NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers: Six Undervalued Centers for 2024-25September 10, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main SlateApril 14, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
NBA Observations
Dr. A's NBA Weekend Recap: Wembanyama For The Win, Embiid Returns and Dalano Banton Stays SharpApril 8, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3 -- MAIN SLATEApril 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Baldwin See More