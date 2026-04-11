Patrick Baldwin News: Posts 20 points in G League finale

Baldwin finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes Friday in the Stockton Kings' 119-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Baldwin averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Stockton, whose season came to an end with Greensboro securing wins in Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three series. A two-way player for Sacramento, Baldwin will likely rejoin the parent club ahead of its season finale in Portland on Sunday and could be included in the rotation.