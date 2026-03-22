Patrick Baldwin News: Pours in 24 in G League

Baldwin posted 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes Saturday in the G League Stockton Kings' 121-116 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Baldwin has been a standout performer for Stockton since signing a two-way deal with Sacramento shortly after the All-Star break. Through six appearances with the Kings' G League affiliate, Baldwin is averaging 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. Baldwin's opportunities with the NBA club have been more scarce, but he's been upgraded to available for Sacramento in Sunday's game against Brooklyn and could be in line for meaningful minutes while the Kings have ruled seven players out for the contest.