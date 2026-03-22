Patrick Baldwin headshot

Patrick Baldwin News: Pours in 24 in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Baldwin posted 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes Saturday in the G League Stockton Kings' 121-116 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Baldwin has been a standout performer for Stockton since signing a two-way deal with Sacramento shortly after the All-Star break. Through six appearances with the Kings' G League affiliate, Baldwin is averaging 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. Baldwin's opportunities with the NBA club have been more scarce, but he's been upgraded to available for Sacramento in Sunday's game against Brooklyn and could be in line for meaningful minutes while the Kings have ruled seven players out for the contest.

Patrick Baldwin
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Baldwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Baldwin See More
NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers: Six Undervalued Centers for 2024-25
NBA
NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers: Six Undervalued Centers for 2024-25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
September 10, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 12, 2024
Dr. A's NBA Weekend Recap: Wembanyama For The Win, Embiid Returns and Dalano Banton Stays Sharp
NBA
Dr. A's NBA Weekend Recap: Wembanyama For The Win, Embiid Returns and Dalano Banton Stays Sharp
Author Image
Steve Alexander
April 8, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3 -- MAIN SLATE
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3 -- MAIN SLATE
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
April 3, 2024