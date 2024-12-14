Patrick Baldwin News: Returns to parent club

The Wizards recalled Baldwin (calf) from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Baldwin will return to the NBA club after a brief stint in the G League to take part in practice and regain conditioning after he recently overcome a right calf injury. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.1 minutes across 11 appearances for the Wizards this season.