Patrick Baldwin News: Returns to parent club
The Wizards recalled Baldwin (calf) from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.
Baldwin will return to the NBA club after a brief stint in the G League to take part in practice and regain conditioning after he recently overcome a right calf injury. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.1 minutes across 11 appearances for the Wizards this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now