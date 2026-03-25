Patrick Baldwin News: Scores five points in start
Baldwin racked up five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 loss to the Hornets.
Despite logging a season-high 28 minutes, Baldwin failed to make the most of his opportunity. He has been mostly a non-factor this season, having suited up on just nine occasions thus far, averaging 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest. At this point, there are likely more appealing targets on most waiver wires.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Baldwin See More
-
NBA Draft Strategy
NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers: Six Undervalued Centers for 2024-25September 10, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main SlateApril 14, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
NBA Observations
Dr. A's NBA Weekend Recap: Wembanyama For The Win, Embiid Returns and Dalano Banton Stays SharpApril 8, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3 -- MAIN SLATEApril 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Baldwin See More