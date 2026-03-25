Patrick Baldwin News: Scores five points in start

Baldwin racked up five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 loss to the Hornets.

Despite logging a season-high 28 minutes, Baldwin failed to make the most of his opportunity. He has been mostly a non-factor this season, having suited up on just nine occasions thus far, averaging 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest. At this point, there are likely more appealing targets on most waiver wires.