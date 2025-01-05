Patrick Baldwin News: Sent to G League

The Wizards assigned Baldwin to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Since the beginning of December, Baldwin has logged just six total minutes with the Wizards, so he'll head to the G League and presumably get some meaningful run with the Go-Go in Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Charge, which begins at 2 p.m. ET. Expect Washington to then recall Baldwin from the G League ahead of their game Sunday versus the Pelicans, which begins at 6 p.m. ET.