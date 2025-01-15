Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Baldwin News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 7:19am

The Wizards assigned Baldwin to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Baldwin will presumably practice with Capital City on Wednesday, then play in the Go-Go's game early Thursday versus the San Diego Clippers before rejoining the Wizards ahead of their next game later Thursday versus the Suns. The third-year forward has been an irregular part of the Washington rotation this season, averaging just 4.2 minutes over 19 games.

Patrick Baldwin
Washington Wizards
