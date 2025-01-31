Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Baldwin headshot

Patrick Baldwin News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 9:14am

The Wizards assigned Baldwin to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Baldwin will rejoin the Go-Go for Friday's game against the Greensboro Swarm. Despite being a member of the Wizards' 15-man roster, the 22-year-old has received little playing time at the NBA level this season. Baldwin appeared in eight of Washington's 17 games in January, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.9 minutes per contest.

Patrick Baldwin
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now