Patrick Baldwin News: Sent to G League

The Wizards assigned Baldwin to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Baldwin will rejoin the Go-Go for Friday's game against the Greensboro Swarm. Despite being a member of the Wizards' 15-man roster, the 22-year-old has received little playing time at the NBA level this season. Baldwin appeared in eight of Washington's 17 games in January, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.9 minutes per contest.