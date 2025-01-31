Patrick Baldwin News: Sent to G League on Friday

The Wizards assigned Baldwin to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Baldwin will rejoin the Go-Go for their game against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday. Despite being a member of the Wizards' 15-man roster, the 22-year-old has received little playing time at the NBA level this season. Baldwin appeared in eight of Washington's 17 outings in January, during which he had averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.9 minutes per contest.