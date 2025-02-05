Patrick Baldwin News: Shipped to Milwaukee

The Bucks acquired Baldwin, forward Kyle Kuzma and a 2025 second-round pick from the Wizards on Wednesday in exchange for forward Khris Middleton, guard AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Baldwin struggled to break through Washington's rotation this season, averaging just 4.6 minutes in 22 appearances. He'll provide Milwaukee with some added depth in the frontcourt, but he's unlikely to see his playing-time outlook improve as a result of the trade. The 22-year-old forward is set to become a free agent this summer after the Wizards declined his $4.42 million team option for the 2025-26 season back in October.