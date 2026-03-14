Patrick Baldwin News: Sitting out Saturday

Baldwin (two-way) is listed out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

While he remains signed to a two-way contract, Baldwin is eligible to suit up for just eight of the Kings' remaining 15 contests, so he'll be inactive Saturday as the team looks to manage his availability down the stretch. Baldwin hasn't seen action for the Kings since March 5 but was able to get in some run with the G League's Stockton Kings on Friday. He played 38 minutes in Stockton's 123-121 overtime with over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, finishing with 31 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.