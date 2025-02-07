Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Baldwin News: Waived by San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 2:23pm

The Spurs waived Baldwin on Friday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old was included in the trade that sent Kyle Kuzma (not injury related) to the Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton (not injury related) on Wednesday. However, the Bucks later flipped Baldwin to the Spurs, who have since let him go. A first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Baldwin spent his rookie season with the Warriors before latching on with Washington. He has averaged 3.7 points in 9.0 minutes per contest over his three-year career.

