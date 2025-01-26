Patrick Gardner News: Efficient 13 points off bench

Gardner tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 17 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over Maine.

Gardner provided a spark off Osceola's bench with an efficient 13 points alongside a full stat line Sunday. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 14.9 minutes while shooting 51.4 percent from the field over 20 games (five starts) with the G League Magic this season.