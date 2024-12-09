Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Gardner headshot

Patrick Gardner News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Gardner managed 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

After four straight single-digit scoring games, Gardner has reached that feat in two of his last three games. He finished one rebound shy of recording his first double-double since Nov. 10.

Patrick Gardner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now