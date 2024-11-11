Patrick Gardner News: Logs double-double

Gardner compiled 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and four blocks across 24 minutes Sunday during Long Island's 118-99 loss versus Westchester.

Gardner led Long Island in both rebounds and blocks and finished second in points scored during Sunday's loss. The 25-year-old has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games to start the season.