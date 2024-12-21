Patrick Gardner News: Nears double-double in return

Gardner tallied 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 136-88 loss to San Diego in the G League Winter Showcase.

Gardner returned for Friday's contest after missing time with an ankle injury, leading all Long Island bench players in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total in a near double-double. Gardner has averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 14 G League games this season.