Patrick McCaw News: Doesn't play against Windy City

McCaw sat out Friday's 141-135 G League win over the Windy City Bulls because of personal reasons.

McCaw's exact situation and potential return are currently unclear, but his absence impacts the team's rotation in both forward and guard positions. However, the experienced player hasn't been too productive this season, averaging 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Alijah Martin should continue to see extended action while McCaw is out.