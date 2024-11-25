Patrick McCaw News: Nears double figures off bench
McCaw posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists, three steals and one rebound over 14 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.
McCaw displayed his two-way play off the bench Sunday, swiping a team-high-tying steals total while shooting perfect from deep and finishing two points short of the double-digit mark. McCaw has averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals over seven outings this season.
Patrick McCaw
Free Agent
