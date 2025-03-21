Patrick McCaw News: Offers spark from second unit

McCaw posted 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

McCaw led the second unit in scoring, marking his sixth outing with 15-plus points on the season. He also recorded a game-high mark in steals. The 29-year-old is averaging 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals across 28.1 minutes per game in 48 G League outings.