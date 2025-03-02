Patrick McCaw News: Quiet with two points in start

McCaw finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 G League Loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Despite making his first start since Feb. 8, McCaw was unable to score in double figures in the sixth game in a row. The 2016 second-rounder has made much more of an impact defensively over his 17 starts in the G League regular season, averaging 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes while shooting just 36.4 percent from the field with the first unit.