Patrick McCaw

Patrick McCaw News: Quiet with two points in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

McCaw finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 G League Loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Despite making his first start since Feb. 8, McCaw was unable to score in double figures in the sixth game in a row. The 2016 second-rounder has made much more of an impact defensively over his 17 starts in the G League regular season, averaging 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes while shooting just 36.4 percent from the field with the first unit.

Patrick McCaw
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
