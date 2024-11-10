Patrick McCaw News: Strong production off bench

McCaw tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

The veteran came off the bench but was one of Delaware's most productive players in the opener. Known for his defensive prowess, McCaw should have a sizable role moving forward, but the 29-year-old isn't considered a developmental piece anymore.