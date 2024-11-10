Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Patrick McCaw headshot

Patrick McCaw News: Strong production off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

McCaw tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

The veteran came off the bench but was one of Delaware's most productive players in the opener. Known for his defensive prowess, McCaw should have a sizable role moving forward, but the 29-year-old isn't considered a developmental piece anymore.

Patrick McCaw
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now