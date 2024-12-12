Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams Injury: Deemed questionable for Friday

Published on December 12, 2024

Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Williams has been upgraded to questionable after missing the club's last 10 outings due to a left foot injury. The 23-year-old was a full participant during Thursday's practice, and if he gives it a go Friday he'll likely remain limited to around 20-24 minutes, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

