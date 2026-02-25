Patrick Williams Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Williams was held out of Wednesday's practice due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kevin Lu of Roundtable Network reports.
Per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, Williams will get some imaging done on his sore quad, so for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. If he's not able to give it a go, Leonard Miller and Nick Richards might see a bump in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 520 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 322 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1838 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 749 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More