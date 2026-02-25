Patrick Williams Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
Williams is doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a right quad strain.
It looks like the Bulls will be without both Williams and Jalen Smith (calf) Thursday evening, which could result in major minutes for Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards and Leonard Miller. Check back closer to Thursday's tip for official confirmation on Williams' status.
