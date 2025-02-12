Patrick Williams Injury: Exits early with knee injury

Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a right knee injury.

Williams will end the contest with three points (1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 18 minutes off the bench. With Williams idle, expect Matas Buzelis, Jalen Smith and Julian Phillips to see more run. The Bulls don't play again until Feb. 20.