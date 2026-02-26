Patrick Williams Injury: Expected to miss one week
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Williams will likely be out "at least a week" due to his strained right quad, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Williams will miss at least the next three games for Chicago, with his earliest possible return coming next Thursday in Phoenix. Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards and Leonard Miller will likely divvy up Williams' minutes while he's sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 323 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2235 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1839 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 750 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More