Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Expected to miss one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Williams will likely be out "at least a week" due to his strained right quad, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Williams will miss at least the next three games for Chicago, with his earliest possible return coming next Thursday in Phoenix. Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards and Leonard Miller will likely divvy up Williams' minutes while he's sidelined.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
