Patrick Williams Injury: Expected to play Monday

Williams is probable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to bilateral foot soreness.

Before Sunday's dud during a blowout loss to Houston, Williams had scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.6 minutes during that stretch. The fifth-year forward should suit up Monday and play around 30 minutes if given the green light.