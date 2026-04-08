Patrick Williams Injury: Expected to play Thursday
Williams is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a left thumb sprain.
Williams is expected to suit up and handle steady minutes off the bench to bolster the Bulls' frontcourt. He's averaging 6.0 points per game over his last 10 outings, although he scored 20 points in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
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