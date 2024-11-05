Patrick Williams Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Williams continues to receive probable tags due to a right shoulder strain but has yet to miss a game this season. In his most recent outing, the 23-year-old forward tallied 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.
