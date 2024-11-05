Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 2:53pm

Williams (shoulder) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Williams continues to receive probable tags due to a right shoulder strain but has yet to miss a game this season. In his most recent outing, the 23-year-old forward tallied 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now