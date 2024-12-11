Patrick Williams Injury: Goes through another practice

Williams (foot) was able to scrimmage with contact during Wednesday's practice, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After getting in a non-contact session Tuesday, Williams made another positive step in his rehab Wednesday. He's missed 10 games in a row and has been sidelined since Nov. 18, but he appears to be closing in on a return. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.