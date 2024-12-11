Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams Injury: Goes through another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Williams (foot) was able to scrimmage with contact during Wednesday's practice, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After getting in a non-contact session Tuesday, Williams made another positive step in his rehab Wednesday. He's missed 10 games in a row and has been sidelined since Nov. 18, but he appears to be closing in on a return. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

