Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 1:24pm

Williams (foot) was able to participate in Tuesday's non-contact practice, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams has missed 10 games in a row and last played Nov. 18. He's scheduled to participate in Wednesday's scrimmage-filled practice with contact, so that will be a big test for the forward. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Charlotte for the time being.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
