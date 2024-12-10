Patrick Williams Injury: Goes through practice
Williams (foot) was able to participate in Tuesday's non-contact practice, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Williams has missed 10 games in a row and last played Nov. 18. He's scheduled to participate in Wednesday's scrimmage-filled practice with contact, so that will be a big test for the forward. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Charlotte for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now