Patrick Williams Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Williams is officially day-to-day after missing the past four games for Chicago. The team could be very shorthanded once again Sunday, so the team may continue to rely on Guerschon Yabusele and Leonard Miller.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
