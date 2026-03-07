Patrick Williams Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Williams is officially day-to-day after missing the past four games for Chicago. The team could be very shorthanded once again Sunday, so the team may continue to rely on Guerschon Yabusele and Leonard Miller.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 269 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 530 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 332 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2244 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1848 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More