Patrick Williams Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Williams is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.

The ankle injury is a new concern for Williams, who recently missed four straight games due to a right quadriceps strain. If the 24-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Leonard Miller and Guerschon Yabusele would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
