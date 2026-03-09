Patrick Williams Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Williams is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.
The ankle injury is a new concern for Williams, who recently missed four straight games due to a right quadriceps strain. If the 24-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Leonard Miller and Guerschon Yabusele would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.
