Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.

Williams continues to deal with bilateral foot soreness but being listed as questionable instead of probable indicates that he is more likely to miss Wednesday's contest than he was Monday. If Williams is ultimately forced to sit out, Julian Phillips, Matas Buzelis and Torrey Craig are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now