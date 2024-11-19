Patrick Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Williams continues to deal with bilateral foot soreness but being listed as questionable instead of probable indicates that he is more likely to miss Wednesday's contest than he was Monday. If Williams is ultimately forced to sit out, Julian Phillips, Matas Buzelis and Torrey Craig are candidates to receive increased playing time.
