Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Williams is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a right shoulder sprain.

Williams was previously dealing with an ankle injury but us now in danger of missing his first contest of the season due to a sprained shoulder. If Williams is unable to suit up against Brooklyn, Julian Phillips, Mataz Buzelis and Torrey Craig are all candidates to receive increased playing time.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
