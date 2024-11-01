Patrick Williams Injury: Late addition to injury report
Williams is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a right shoulder sprain.
Williams was previously dealing with an ankle injury but us now in danger of missing his first contest of the season due to a sprained shoulder. If Williams is unable to suit up against Brooklyn, Julian Phillips, Mataz Buzelis and Torrey Craig are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now