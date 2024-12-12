Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams Injury: Likely limited against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Williams (foot) fully participated in Thursday's practice and is expected to be limited to 20-24 minutes of action in Friday's game versus the Hornets, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams has missed Chicago's last 10 outings due to a left foot injury. While the 23-year-old forward is expected to return in a limited fashion Friday, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his availability.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
