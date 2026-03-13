Patrick Williams Injury: Listed as questionable
Williams (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Williams remains day-to-day for the Bulls ahead of the second leg of this back-to-back set. Leonard Miller is likely to shoulder a heavy workload if Williams is unable to play.
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