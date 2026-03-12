Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Williams (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.

Williams appears likely to miss his second straight contest Thursday. With this news, the Bulls may lean more on Leonard Miller at the forward spots.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
