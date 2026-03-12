Patrick Williams Injury: Not expected to play
Williams (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.
Williams appears likely to miss his second straight contest Thursday. With this news, the Bulls may lean more on Leonard Miller at the forward spots.
