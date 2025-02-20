Patrick Williams Injury: Out at least two weeks

The Bulls announced Thursday that Williams received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinosis in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Williams initially injured his knee in the Bulls' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 12 versus Detroit, and he had already been ruled out in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Knicks. Though Williams' injury was thought to be a shorter-term concern, he'll now remain out for the remainder of February before potentially returning to action next month, depending on how he responds to treatment. Williams' absence could allow Matas Buzelis to take on expanded minutes in the frontcourt, while reserves Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry could also benefit from larger roles.