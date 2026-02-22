Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Williams is probable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand contusion.

Williams is dealing with some soreness on his non-shooting hand, but he's expected to power through it. Check back closer to tipoff for official confirmation on Williams' status.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
