Patrick Williams Injury: Probable for Sunday
Williams is probable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand contusion.
Williams is dealing with some soreness on his non-shooting hand, but he's expected to power through it. Check back closer to tipoff for official confirmation on Williams' status.
