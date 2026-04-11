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Patrick Williams Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Williams (thumb) is probable for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Williams has been playing through a sprained thumb on his non-shooting hand the past few games, and it looks like he'll continue to do so in Chicago's regular-season finale. Matas Buzelis (ankle) has already been ruled out, so Williams could be looking at another start Sunday.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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