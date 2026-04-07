Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Williams (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report with a left thumb sprain, but he intends to play through it. He's been ice cold lately, shooting 27.1 percent from the field over his last eight games.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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