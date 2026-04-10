Patrick Williams Injury: Probable vs. Magic
Williams (thumb) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.
Williams joined the first unit during Thursday's game against the Wizards, making it the second consecutive game he played 30-plus minutes. Chicago has an extensive injury report again, so don't be surprised if Williams' role remains bigger than usual.
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