Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Probable vs. Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:32am

Williams (thumb) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.

Williams joined the first unit during Thursday's game against the Wizards, making it the second consecutive game he played 30-plus minutes. Chicago has an extensive injury report again, so don't be surprised if Williams' role remains bigger than usual.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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