Patrick Williams Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Williams (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.

Williams missed Tuesday's win over the Warriors with the ankle issue, and with Thursday's game coming as the first in a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Williams spend at least one more game on the sidelines. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's tip.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams
