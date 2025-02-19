Patrick Williams Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Williams (knee) will not play Thursday against the Knicks.
Williams banged his knee in the final game before the All-Star break. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that Williams practiced fully both Tuesday and Wednesday, however, so there's a good chance he could be ready to return Saturday against the Suns. Matas Buzelis is likely to soak up some extra minutes in the meantime.
