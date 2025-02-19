Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 2:03pm

Williams (knee) will not play Thursday against the Knicks.

Williams banged his knee in the final game before the All-Star break. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that Williams practiced fully both Tuesday and Wednesday, however, so there's a good chance he could be ready to return Saturday against the Suns. Matas Buzelis is likely to soak up some extra minutes in the meantime.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

