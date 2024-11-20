Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Williams (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls are describing this as a precautionary absence, but it's worth noting that Williams stayed back in Chicago to undergo some imaging on his foot. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks. With Williams sidelined Wednesday, players such as Julian Phillips, Matas Buzelis and Torrey Craig will be candidates to see more run.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now