Patrick Williams Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Williams (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls are describing this as a precautionary absence, but it's worth noting that Williams stayed back in Chicago to undergo some imaging on his foot. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks. With Williams sidelined Wednesday, players such as Julian Phillips, Matas Buzelis and Torrey Craig will be candidates to see more run.