Patrick Williams Injury: Will remain out Tuesday

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Williams is slated to miss his fourth straight game after imaging revealed inflammation in his surgically repaired left foot. It would be surprising if the oft-injured forward was cleared for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back set, but his status for Wednesday's game versus the Magic remains to be determined. In Williams' absence, Ayo Dosunmu has slid into the starting lineup, shifting Zach LaVine to the four.