Patrick Williams Injury: Won't play against Golden State

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Williams is working through a left ankle sprain that he may have picked up during the Bulls' 126-110 loss against the Kings on Sunday, when he played 17 minutes and finished with five points, one rebound and one block. Tuesday will mark the fifth time in six games that Williams will miss, as he previously missed time due to a right quad strain. In his absence, the Bulls will rely more heavily on Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards off the bench behind Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith (calf). Williams' next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Lakers.