Patrick Williams Injury: Won't play against Golden State
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Williams is working through a left ankle sprain that he may have picked up during the Bulls' 126-110 loss against the Kings on Sunday, when he played 17 minutes and finished with five points, one rebound and one block. Tuesday will mark the fifth time in six games that Williams will miss, as he previously missed time due to a right quad strain. In his absence, the Bulls will rely more heavily on Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards off the bench behind Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith (calf). Williams' next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Lakers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2612 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 533 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 335 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2247 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1851 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More