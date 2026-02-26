Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:18am

Williams (quadriceps) is listed out for Thursday's game against Portland.

Williams was previously listed as doubtful, but he will join Jalen Smith (calf) on the shelf. Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards and Leonard Miller could see an uptick in minutes with the Bulls shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
