Patrick Williams Injury: Won't play Thursday
Williams (quadriceps) is listed out for Thursday's game against Portland.
Williams was previously listed as doubtful, but he will join Jalen Smith (calf) on the shelf. Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards and Leonard Miller could see an uptick in minutes with the Bulls shorthanded in the frontcourt.
