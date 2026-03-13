Patrick Williams News: Available Friday
Williams (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Williams will shake off his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.8 minutes per game across five appearances (one start) since the All-Star break.
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