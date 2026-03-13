Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Williams (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Williams will shake off his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.8 minutes per game across five appearances (one start) since the All-Star break.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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