Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Williams (shoulder) is available to play in Monday's game against Utah.

Williams has been upgraded from probable to available and will play through a right shoulder sprain. The 28-year-old has struggled to start the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 28.8 percent from the field across 28.2 minutes per game in six regular-season appearances.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
